US stocks are trading to new session highs

Recall from yesterday, the S&P moved sharply lower and in the process dipped below its 50 day moving average (black line in the chart above).





Although the price has dipped below that 50 day moving average on around 10 separate occasions in 2021, there have only been two separate closes below that level (the last time in June). The price could not closed below that moving average yesterday.





Looking at the hourly chart, the low from Friday reached 4322. The high price today has extended to 4327.12. The gap has been filled. Above sets the 100 hour moving average at 4335.27. That moving average should give traders some cause for pause on a test today. Look for sellers against that level with stops on a break above.









