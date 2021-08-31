US stocks back in the red as the clock ticks toward the close
Technical Analysis
Record closes in jeopardy
The major indices have turned negative as the clock six toward the close.
A a snapshot of the market currently shows:
Leaders in the Dow include:
- Dow -70.81 points or -0.20% at 35327.29
- S&P -9.58 points or -0.21% at 4519.17
- NASDAQ -14.93 points or -0.10% at 15250.48
- Walgreens +4.19%
- McDonald's, +0.84%
- IBM, +0.77%
- American Express, +0.79%
- Boeing +0.73%
- Walt Disney, +0.72%
- Nike, -2.17%
- Dow, -1.8%
- Chevron, -1.13%
- Visa, -0.93%
- 3M -0.84%
- Unitedhealth -0.83%