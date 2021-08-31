US stocks back in the red as the clock ticks toward the close

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Record closes in jeopardy

The major indices have turned negative as the clock six toward the close.  

A a snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow -70.81 points or -0.20% at 35327.29
  • S&P -9.58 points or -0.21% at 4519.17
  • NASDAQ -14.93 points or -0.10% at 15250.48
Leaders in the Dow include:
  • Walgreens +4.19%
  • McDonald's, +0.84%
  • IBM, +0.77%
  • American Express, +0.79%
  • Boeing +0.73%
  • Walt Disney, +0.72%
losers in the Dow include:
  • Nike, -2.17%
  • Dow, -1.8%
  • Chevron, -1.13%
  • Visa, -0.93%
  • 3M -0.84%
  • Unitedhealth -0.83%
