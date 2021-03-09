US stocks close higher across the board. Nasdaq leads the way.
Technical Analysis
Some selling into the close.
The US stocks are closing higher on the day with the Nasdaq leading the move higher. The Dow, which has been the leader in the short term, has closed higher but lagged today.
- Nasdaq has the best November. Closes 8% below record high
- Dow closes 1% from all time high
- S&P closed less than 2% from the all time high
- Dow posts 3-day win streak
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P is closing up 54.10 points or 1.42% at 3875.46
- The Nasdaq is closing up 464.66 points or 3.69% at 13073.82. The high reached 4.30%
- The Dow rose +30.30 points or 0.10% at 31832.74. The high reached 347 points or 1.09% at the highs