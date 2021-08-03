US stocks close higher and near session highs

Record close for the S&P 500

The major US stock indices are closing higher and near session highs:

S&P closed at a record level



NASDAQ posts a two day win streak



Energy (+1.83%), industrials (+1.38%), healthcare (+1.42%), financials (+1.13%) led the charge



communication services fell -0.19%



Dow and S&P snap a two day losing streak



The final numbers are showing: