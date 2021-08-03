US stocks close higher and near session highs
Record close for the S&P 500
The major US stock indices are closing higher and near session highs:
- S&P closed at a record level
- NASDAQ posts a two day win streak
- Energy (+1.83%), industrials (+1.38%), healthcare (+1.42%), financials (+1.13%) led the charge
- communication services fell -0.19%
- Dow and S&P snap a two day losing streak
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 278.24 points or 0.80% at 35116.40
- S&P index rose 36 points or 0.82% at 4223.15
- NASDAQ index rose 80.22 points or 0.55% at 14761.29
- Russell 2000 rose 2.10 points or 0.37% at 2223.60.
Some big winners today included:
- Under armour, +7.58%
- Snowflake, +6.14%
- First Solar, +4.61%
- Nucor, +4.5%
- Micron, +4.15%
- Pfizer, +4.0%
- AMD, +3.63%
- Novavax, +3.10%
- PNC, +2.51%
- Wells Fargo, +2.27%
- Gilead, +2.15%
Big losers include:
- Tencent, -7.65%
- Corsair, -6.38%
- Viacom, -5.78%
- AMC, -4.343%
- Rackspace, -3.36%
- Rocket, -3.35%
- Koss, -3.28%
- GameStop, -3.24%
- Nio, -2.79%