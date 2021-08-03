US stocks close higher and near session highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Record close for the S&P 500

The major US stock indices are closing higher and near session highs:
  • S&P closed at a record level
  • NASDAQ posts a two day win streak
  • Energy (+1.83%), industrials (+1.38%), healthcare (+1.42%), financials (+1.13%) led the charge
  • communication services fell -0.19%
  • Dow and S&P snap a two day losing streak
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 278.24 points or 0.80% at 35116.40
  • S&P index rose 36 points or 0.82% at 4223.15
  • NASDAQ index rose 80.22 points or 0.55% at 14761.29
  • Russell 2000 rose 2.10 points or 0.37% at 2223.60.
Some big winners today included:
  • Under armour, +7.58%
  • Snowflake, +6.14%
  • First Solar, +4.61%
  • Nucor, +4.5%
  • Micron, +4.15%
  • Pfizer, +4.0%
  • AMD, +3.63%
  • Novavax, +3.10%
  • PNC, +2.51%
  • Wells Fargo, +2.27%
  • Gilead, +2.15%
Big losers include:
  • Tencent, -7.65%
  • Corsair, -6.38%
  • Viacom, -5.78%
  • AMC, -4.343%
  • Rackspace, -3.36%
  • Rocket, -3.35%
  • Koss, -3.28%
  • GameStop, -3.24%
  • Nio, -2.79%
