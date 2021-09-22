US stocks close higher. Dow and S&P snap 4-day losing streak
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq up for the 2nd consecutive day.
The US stock market made through the taper talk from the Fed Chair Powell. The indices also have the positive from less bearish implications from the China Evergrande situation.
The final numbers are showing:
highlights:
- Dow industrial average up at 338.48 points or 1.0% at 34258.33
- S&P index up 41.45 points or 0.95% 4395.63
- NASDAQ index up 150.46 points or 1.02% at 14896.86
- Russell 2000 rose 32.38 points or 1.48% at 2218.56
- Dow the S&P have the best day since July 20
- Utilities and healthcare lag
- Financials and energy lead the gains
- NASDAQ closes higher for the second consecutive day
- S&P and Dow snapped the four day losing streak.
- Dow traded as high as 34440.42 up 520.58 points
- S&P traded as high as 4416.75, up 62.56 points
- NASDAQ index traded as high as 14950.10, up 203.70 points.