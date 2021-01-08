US stocks close higher on the day. Nasdaq leads the way.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq closes at record close

The US stocks closed higher on the day. The Nasdaq led the way with a gain of over 1%.

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all closed at record levels The final numbers are showing:

S&P is up 20.89 or 0.55% at 3824.68

Nasdaq is up 134.49 or 1.03% at 13201.93

Dow is up 56.84 or 0.18% at 31097.93





European shares had even better results for the week, with the UK FTSE 100 leading the way with an oversized gain of 6.39% after the boost from Brexit.





Below are the % changes for the major global this week:













For the 1st calendar week for the new year, the major indices are ending with solid gains. The gains were led by the Nasdaq index which rose by 2.43%.