US stocks close higher on the day. Nasdaq leads the way.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq closes at record close

The US stocks closed higher on the day. The Nasdaq led the way with a gain of over 1%.  
  • The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all closed at record levels
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P is up 20.89 or 0.55% at 3824.68
  • Nasdaq is up 134.49 or 1.03% at 13201.93
  • Dow is up 56.84 or 0.18% at 31097.93
For the 1st calendar week for the new year, the major indices are ending with solid gains.   The gains were led by the Nasdaq index which rose by 2.43%.

European shares had even better results for the week, with the UK FTSE 100 leading the way with an oversized gain of 6.39% after the boost from Brexit.  

Below are the % changes  for the major global this week:

The % changes

