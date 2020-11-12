US stocks close lower. Dow and S&P close down 1%

Dow post 2 day losing streak

The US stocks are closing lower with the Dow and S&P each down about 1%

all S&P sectors close lower



NASDAQ closes down for the 3rd time in 4 days



NASDAQ on pace for a decline for the week



Dow post a 2 day losing streak

The final numbers are showing



S&P index -35.67 points or -1.0% at 3536.99. The low price reached 3518.58. The high price extended to 3569.02



NASDAQ index fell -76.84 points or -0.65% at 11709.59. The low price reached 11666.375. The high price extended to 11847.84



Dow industrial average fell 318 points or -1.08% at 29080.13. The low price extended to 28902.13. The high price extended to 29311.83



The indices are lower on the back of concerns about Covid.









