US stocks close lower. First decline in the S&P/Nasdaq in three trading days

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P up for the seventh consecutive months

highlights
  • Dow down for the second consecutive day
  • S&P 500 close higher for the seventh consecutive month
  • No record closes
  • Major indices post gains for the month of August
  • S&P and NASDAQ closes lower for the first time in three sessions
  • Four S&P sectors were higher wall seven were lower
  • Real estate +0.6%
  • Communications +0.4%
  • Consumer staples +0.2%
  • Consumer discretionary is +0.2%
  • Energy -0.7%
  • Technology -0.5%
  • Materials -0.3%
  • Industrials -0.3%
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow fell -40.76 points or -0.12% at 35359.07
  • S&P index fell -6.2 to points or -0.14% at 4522.56
  • NASDAQ index fell -6.66 points (oh no....not 666) or -0.04% at 15259.24
  • Russell 2000 rose 7.78 points or 0.34% at 2273
For the month of August:
  • Dow industrial average rose 1.23%
  • S&P index rose 2.92%
  • NASDAQ index rose 3.98%
For year to date 2021:
  • Dow +15.55%
  • S&P +20.43%
  • NASDAQ +18.37%

