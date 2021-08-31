US stocks close lower. First decline in the S&P/Nasdaq in three trading days
Technical Analysis
S&P up for the seventh consecutive monthshighlights
- Dow down for the second consecutive day
- S&P 500 close higher for the seventh consecutive month
- No record closes
- Major indices post gains for the month of August
- S&P and NASDAQ closes lower for the first time in three sessions
- Four S&P sectors were higher wall seven were lower
- Real estate +0.6%
- Communications +0.4%
- Consumer staples +0.2%
- Consumer discretionary is +0.2%
- Energy -0.7%
- Technology -0.5%
- Materials -0.3%
- Industrials -0.3%
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow fell -40.76 points or -0.12% at 35359.07
- S&P index fell -6.2 to points or -0.14% at 4522.56
- NASDAQ index fell -6.66 points (oh no....not 666) or -0.04% at 15259.24
- Russell 2000 rose 7.78 points or 0.34% at 2273
For the month of August:
- Dow industrial average rose 1.23%
- S&P index rose 2.92%
- NASDAQ index rose 3.98%
For year to date 2021:
- Dow +15.55%
- S&P +20.43%
- NASDAQ +18.37%