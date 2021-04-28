US stocks close lower on the day

Give up gains as Powell calls some markets frothy





A look at the final numbers show:

S&P index -3.27 points or -0.08% at 4183.45



NASDAQ index -39.19 points or -0.28% at 14051.03



Dow industrial average -161.59 points or -0.48% at 33823.34



Russell index +2.91 points or 0.13% at 2304.17

the US stock indices are ending the session lower. The S&P gave up gains into the close and is closing just below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is the biggest loser. The Russell 2000 outperformed and is closing marginally higher. The S&P and NASDAQ are on track for the best month since November.