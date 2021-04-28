US stocks close lower on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Give up gains as Powell calls some markets frothy

the US stock indices are ending the session lower. The S&P gave up gains into the close and is closing just below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is the biggest loser. The Russell 2000 outperformed and is closing marginally higher.  The S&P and NASDAQ are on track for the best month since November.

A look at the final numbers show:
  • S&P index -3.27 points or -0.08% at 4183.45
  • NASDAQ index -39.19 points or -0.28% at 14051.03
  • Dow industrial average -161.59 points or -0.48% at 33823.34
  • Russell index +2.91 points or 0.13% at 2304.17
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose