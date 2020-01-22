US stocks close mixed in a up and back down session

Technical Analysis

No new records today..

The US stocks close mixed in a up and down session. The NASDAQ closed higher. The S&P closed near unchanged and the Dow fell. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index closed up 1.02 points or 0.03% at 3321.81. The high reached 3337.77. The low extended to 3320.04
  • Nasdaq index closed up 12.963 points or 0.14% at 9383.77. The high reached 9439.29. The low extended to 9375.129
  • The Dow industrial average fell -9.22 points or -0.03% at 29186.80. The high reached 29320.20. The low extended to 29172.26
Although there were intraday new highs for both the S&P and Nasdaq indices, the gains could not be maintained. 

Not a lot of key earnings today, but tomorrow American Airlines, Southwest, Intuitive Surgical and Intel will all report earnings.  
