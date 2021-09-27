US stocks close mixed. Nasdaq and S&P close lower. Dow up but off highs.

NASDAQ falls -0.52%. Dow posts a four day win streak





The final numbers are showing:

Dow +71.37 points or 0.21% at 34,869.37

NASDAQ felt -77.73 points or -0.52% at 14 969.98

S&P fell -12.37 points or -0.28% at 4443.11



Russell 2000 index rose 32.93 points or 1.46% at 2281.00

Some big winners today included:

Alcoa, +6.43%



Dow, +5.07%

First Solar, +4.88%



Schlumberger, +4.10%

Nio, +3.9%

Exxon Mobil, +3.76%



Bed Bath and Beyond +3.74%

Alibaba, +3.47%

Tencent, +3.43%

Beyond Meat, +3.25%

PNC, +2.93%

Ford, +2.3%

Dollar Tree, +2.77%

Bank of America, +2.66% Losers today included: Novavax, -6.94%

Moderna, -4.93%

Roblox, -3.91%

Palantir, -3.75%

Snap, -3.63%

Crowdstrike, -3.22%

Adobe, -3.06%

Goodrx, -2.9%

Intuitive surgical, -2.89%



Twitter, -2.76%



Blackberry, -2.22%



Salesforce, -2.08%



Chipotle -2.02%

The major indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow is higher on the day and has posted a four day win streak. The the NASDAQ index is down for the second consecutive day. The S&P index snapped its three day win streak.