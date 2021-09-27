US stocks close mixed. Nasdaq and S&P close lower. Dow up but off highs.
NASDAQ falls -0.52%. Dow posts a four day win streakThe major indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow is higher on the day and has posted a four day win streak. The the NASDAQ index is down for the second consecutive day. The S&P index snapped its three day win streak.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow +71.37 points or 0.21% at 34,869.37
- NASDAQ felt -77.73 points or -0.52% at 14 969.98
- S&P fell -12.37 points or -0.28% at 4443.11
- Russell 2000 index rose 32.93 points or 1.46% at 2281.00
Some big winners today included:
- Alcoa, +6.43%
- Dow, +5.07%
- First Solar, +4.88%
- Schlumberger, +4.10%
- Nio, +3.9%
- Exxon Mobil, +3.76%
- Bed Bath and Beyond +3.74%
- Alibaba, +3.47%
- Tencent, +3.43%
- Beyond Meat, +3.25%
- PNC, +2.93%
- Ford, +2.3%
- Dollar Tree, +2.77%
- Bank of America, +2.66%
Losers today included:
- Novavax, -6.94%
- Moderna, -4.93%
- Roblox, -3.91%
- Palantir, -3.75%
- Snap, -3.63%
- Crowdstrike, -3.22%
- Adobe, -3.06%
- Goodrx, -2.9%
- Intuitive surgical, -2.89%
- Twitter, -2.76%
- Blackberry, -2.22%
- Salesforce, -2.08%
- Chipotle -2.02%