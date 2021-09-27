US stocks close mixed. Nasdaq and S&P close lower. Dow up but off highs.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ falls -0.52%. Dow posts a four day win streak

The major indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow is higher on the day and has posted a four day win streak. The the NASDAQ index is down for the second consecutive day. The S&P index snapped its three day win streak.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow +71.37 points or 0.21% at 34,869.37
  • NASDAQ felt -77.73 points or -0.52% at 14 969.98
  • S&P fell -12.37 points or -0.28% at 4443.11
  • Russell 2000 index rose 32.93 points or 1.46% at 2281.00
Some big winners today included:
  • Alcoa, +6.43%
  • Dow, +5.07%
  • First Solar, +4.88%
  • Schlumberger, +4.10%
  • Nio, +3.9%
  • Exxon Mobil, +3.76%
  • Bed Bath and Beyond +3.74%
  • Alibaba, +3.47%
  • Tencent, +3.43%
  • Beyond Meat, +3.25%
  • PNC, +2.93%
  • Ford, +2.3%
  • Dollar Tree, +2.77%
  • Bank of America, +2.66%
Losers today included:
  • Novavax, -6.94%
  • Moderna, -4.93%
  • Roblox, -3.91%
  • Palantir, -3.75%
  • Snap, -3.63%
  • Crowdstrike, -3.22%
  • Adobe, -3.06%
  • Goodrx, -2.9%
  • Intuitive surgical, -2.89%
  • Twitter, -2.76%
  • Blackberry, -2.22%
  • Salesforce, -2.08%
  • Chipotle -2.02%
