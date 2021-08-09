US stocks close mixed. No records reached today.
Technical Analysis
Dow and S&P snap 2 day win streak
The US stocks are closing mixed with no records set today. Last week on Thursday, both the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. On Friday, the Dow and S&P closed at record levels. Today although the Nasdaq rebounded higher, it fell short of its record close.
- The S&P and Dow both closed lower and with it, failed to close at a record high.
- The NASDAQ closed higher for the fifth time in six trading days the Russell 2000
- The Russell 2000 was the worst performer with a decline of -0.58%
Tthe final numbers are showing
Looking at some of the leading sectors:
- Dow industrial average closed down -106.66 points or -0.30% at 35101.85
- S&P index fell -3.82 points or -0.09% at 4432.70
- NASDAQ index rose 24.4 points or 0.16% at 14860.20
- Russell 2000 fell -12.96 points or -0.58% at 2234.81
- Healthcare rose 0.38%
- Consumer Staples rose 0.32%
- Financials rose 0.31%
- Communication services rose 0.03%
The leading declining sectors included:
- energy, -1.5%
- real estate, -0.41%
- industrials, -0.40%
- technology, -0.35%