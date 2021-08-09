US stocks close mixed. No records reached today.

Dow and S&P snap 2 day win streak

The US stocks are closing mixed with no records set today. Last week on Thursday, both the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. On Friday, the Dow and S&P closed at record levels. Today although the Nasdaq rebounded higher, it fell short of its record close.

The S&P and Dow both closed lower and with it, failed to close at a record high.

The NASDAQ closed higher for the fifth time in six trading days the Russell 2000

The Russell 2000 was the worst performer with a decline of -0.58%



Tthe final numbers are showing



Dow industrial average closed down -106.66 points or -0.30% at 35101.85



S&P index fell -3.82 points or -0.09% at 4432.70



NASDAQ index rose 24.4 points or 0.16% at 14860.20

Russell 2000 fell -12.96 points or -0.58% at 2234.81



Healthcare rose 0.38%



Consumer Staples rose 0.32%



Financials rose 0.31%



Communication services rose 0.03%

The leading declining sectors included: energy, -1.5%



real estate, -0.41%



industrials, -0.40%



technology, -0.35%

Looking at some of the leading sectors: