US stocks close mixed. No records reached today.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P snap 2 day win streak

The US stocks are closing mixed with no records set today.  Last week on Thursday, both the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. On Friday, the Dow and S&P closed at record levels.  Today although the Nasdaq rebounded higher, it fell short of its record close. 
  • The S&P and Dow both closed lower and with it, failed to close at a record high.  
  • The NASDAQ closed higher for the fifth time in six trading days the Russell 2000
  • The Russell 2000 was the worst performer with a decline of -0.58%
Tthe final numbers are showing
  • Dow industrial average closed down -106.66 points or -0.30% at 35101.85
  • S&P index fell -3.82 points or -0.09% at 4432.70
  • NASDAQ index rose 24.4 points or 0.16% at 14860.20
  • Russell 2000 fell -12.96 points or -0.58% at 2234.81
Looking at some of the leading sectors:
  • Healthcare rose 0.38%
  • Consumer Staples rose 0.32%
  • Financials rose 0.31%
  • Communication services rose 0.03%
The leading declining sectors included:
  • energy, -1.5%
  • real estate, -0.41%
  • industrials, -0.40%
  • technology, -0.35%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose