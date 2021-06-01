US stocks close mixed. S&P 3 day win streak is broken
Nasdaq modestly lower. Dow higher
It is a mixed market in the US equities today.
- The Dow close higher for the fourth consecutive day
- The S&P index snapped its three day winning streak and closes near session lows. The index got within four points of its all-time intraday high
- The Nasdaq close lower
- energy sector closes 4% higher
- Russell 2000 up three of the last four trading days
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -2.05 points or -0.05% at 4202.05
- Nasdaq index fell -12.26 points or -0.09% at 13736.48
- Dow rose 46.25 points or +0.13% at 34575.70.
- Russell 2000 index rose 25.77 points or 1.14% at 2294.74
Big winners today included some of the typical meme stocks:
- AMC, +22.47%. Shares are up 1400% since the beginning of the year. They raised $230 million of capital.
- Blackberry +14.7%
- GameStop, +11.89%
- Nio, +9.68%
- Koss, +4.33%
Other winners included:
- Schlumberger, +5.46%
- Tencent, +3.53%
- Roblox, +3.33%
- Corsair, +3.17%
- Boeing, +3.12%
- Box, +2.87%
- Goldman Sachs, +2.8%
- AirBnB, +2.73%
Looking at the Dow30, the top 5 winners are:
- Boeing, +3.12%
- Goldman Sachs, +2.8%
- Chevron, +2.75%
- American Express, +2.24%
- Bank of America, +1.25%
The top five losers are:
- J&J, -2.29%
- Amgen, -1.86%
- Procter & Gamble, -1.5%
- Nike, +1.44%
- UnitedHealth, -1.25%