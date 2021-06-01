US stocks close mixed. S&P 3 day win streak is broken

Nasdaq modestly lower. Dow higher

It is a mixed market in the US equities today.





The Dow close higher for the fourth consecutive day

The S&P index snapped its three day winning streak and closes near session lows. The index got within four points of its all-time intraday high

The Nasdaq close lower

energy sector closes 4% higher



Russell 2000 up three of the last four trading days

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -2.05 points or -0.05% at 4202.05



Nasdaq index fell -12.26 points or -0.09% at 13736.48

Dow rose 46.25 points or +0.13% at 34575.70.

Russell 2000 index rose 25.77 points or 1.14% at 2294.74

Big winners today included some of the typical meme stocks:



AMC, +22.47%. Shares are up 1400% since the beginning of the year. They raised $230 million of capital.



Blackberry +14.7%



GameStop, +11.89%



Nio, +9.68%



Koss, +4.33% Other winners included:

Schlumberger, +5.46%

Tencent, +3.53%

Roblox, +3.33%

Corsair, +3.17%



Boeing, +3.12%

Box, +2.87%

Goldman Sachs, +2.8%



AirBnB, +2.73% Looking at the Dow30, the top 5 winners are:

Boeing, +3.12%



Goldman Sachs, +2.8%



Chevron, +2.75%



American Express, +2.24%



Bank of America, +1.25%

The top five losers are:

