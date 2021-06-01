US stocks close mixed. S&P 3 day win streak is broken

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq modestly lower. Dow higher

It is a mixed market in the US equities today.

  • The Dow close higher for the fourth consecutive day
  • The S&P index snapped its three day winning streak and closes near session lows. The index got within four points of its all-time intraday high
  • The Nasdaq close lower
  • energy sector closes 4% higher
  • Russell 2000 up three of the last four trading days
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -2.05 points or -0.05% at 4202.05
  • Nasdaq index fell -12.26 points or -0.09% at 13736.48
  • Dow rose 46.25 points or +0.13% at 34575.70.
  • Russell 2000 index rose 25.77 points or 1.14% at 2294.74
Big winners today included some of the typical meme stocks:
  • AMC, +22.47%. Shares are up 1400% since the beginning of the year.  They raised $230 million of capital.  
  • Blackberry +14.7%
  • GameStop, +11.89%
  • Nio, +9.68%
  • Koss, +4.33%
Other winners included:
  • Schlumberger, +5.46%
  • Tencent, +3.53%
  • Roblox, +3.33%
  • Corsair, +3.17%
  • Boeing, +3.12%
  • Box, +2.87%
  • Goldman Sachs, +2.8%
  • AirBnB, +2.73%
Looking at the Dow30, the top 5 winners are:
  • Boeing, +3.12%
  • Goldman Sachs, +2.8%
  • Chevron, +2.75%
  • American Express, +2.24%
  • Bank of America, +1.25%
The top five losers are:
  • J&J, -2.29%
  • Amgen, -1.86%
  • Procter & Gamble, -1.5%
  • Nike, +1.44%
  • UnitedHealth, -1.25%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose