US stocks close mixed. S&P and NASDAQ record closes. Dow down on the day
Russell 2000 index also lowerThe US stocks are closing mixed with the Dow down, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq higher. The small cap Russel 2000 also closed lower on the day.
All indices closed at records yesterday. The close higher in the S&P and NASDAQ are therefore new record closes today.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 1.22 points or 0.03% at 3853.07
- NASDAQ index up 73.666 points or 0.55% at 13530.91
- Dow down 12.37 points or -0.04% at 31176.01.
- Russell 2000-11.96 points or -0.55% at 2148.66
Some big gainers today included:
- Airbnb, up 11.54%
- Intel, up 6.48%. They announced earnings before the close which was a surprise
- Ford Motor +6.12%
- First Solar, +5.58%
- Nvidia, +3.7%
- Apple, +3.68%. Apple closed at a new all time record
- Western Digital, +3.26%
- AMD, +3.12%
- Travelers, +2.61%
- Boston Scientific, +2.37%
- Corsair, +2.22%
- Facebook, +2.03%
- Micron, +1.81%
- PayPal +1.78%
- Good RX, +1.72%
- Home Depot, +1.68%
some losers today included:
- Alcoa, -12.41%
- US steel, -7.12%
- United Airlines, -5.73%
- Schlumberger, -4.62%
- DuPont, -3.89%
- Chevron -3.56%
- Square, -3.21%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, -3.11%
- General Electric -2.72%
- Worthington industry's, -2.72%
- Exxon Mobil, -2.57%
- Nucor -2.39%
- Bookings.com -2.31%
- CROWDSTRIKE holdings, -2.3%
- Delta Air Lines, -2.23%
- Citigroup, -2.18%
- Walgreens, -2.14%
- AliBaba, -2.12%
- American Airlines -2.04%