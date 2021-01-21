US stocks close mixed. S&P and NASDAQ record closes. Dow down on the day

Technical Analysis

Russell 2000 index also lower

The US stocks are closing mixed with the Dow down, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq higher. The small cap Russel 2000 also closed lower on the day.  

All indices closed at records yesterday. The close higher in the S&P and NASDAQ are therefore new record closes today. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 1.22 points or 0.03% at 3853.07
  • NASDAQ index up 73.666 points or 0.55% at 13530.91
  • Dow down 12.37 points or -0.04% at 31176.01.
  • Russell 2000-11.96 points or -0.55% at 2148.66
Some big gainers today included:
  • Airbnb, up 11.54%
  • Intel, up 6.48%. They announced earnings before the close which was a surprise
  • Ford Motor +6.12%
  • First Solar, +5.58%
  • Nvidia, +3.7%
  • Apple, +3.68%.  Apple closed at a new all time record
  • Western Digital, +3.26%
  • AMD, +3.12%
  • Travelers, +2.61%
  • Boston Scientific, +2.37%
  • Corsair, +2.22%
  • Facebook, +2.03%
  • Micron, +1.81%
  • PayPal +1.78%
  • Good RX, +1.72%
  • Home Depot, +1.68%
some losers today included:
  • Alcoa, -12.41%
  • US steel, -7.12%
  • United Airlines, -5.73%
  • Schlumberger, -4.62%
  • DuPont, -3.89%
  • Chevron -3.56%
  • Square, -3.21%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, -3.11%
  • General Electric -2.72%
  • Worthington industry's, -2.72%
  • Exxon Mobil, -2.57%
  • Nucor -2.39%
  • Bookings.com -2.31%
  • CROWDSTRIKE holdings, -2.3%
  • Delta Air Lines, -2.23%
  • Citigroup, -2.18%
  • Walgreens, -2.14%
  • AliBaba, -2.12%
  • American Airlines -2.04%
