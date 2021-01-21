US stocks close mixed. S&P and NASDAQ record closes. Dow down on the day

Russell 2000 index also lower





All indices closed at records yesterday. The close higher in the S&P and NASDAQ are therefore new record closes today.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 1.22 points or 0.03% at 3853.07



NASDAQ index up 73.666 points or 0.55% at 13530.91



Dow down 12.37 points or -0.04% at 31176.01.

Russell 2000-11.96 points or -0.55% at 2148.66

Some big gainers today included:

Airbnb, up 11.54%

Intel, up 6.48%. They announced earnings before the close which was a surprise

Ford Motor +6.12%



First Solar, +5.58%

Nvidia, +3.7%

Apple, +3.68%. Apple closed at a new all time record

Western Digital, +3.26%



AMD, +3.12%



Travelers, +2.61%



Boston Scientific, +2.37%



Corsair, +2.22%

Facebook, +2.03%



Micron, +1.81%



PayPal +1.78%



Good RX, +1.72%



Home Depot, +1.68%

some losers today included:

Alcoa, -12.41%



US steel, -7.12%



United Airlines, -5.73%



Schlumberger, -4.62%



DuPont, -3.89%



Chevron -3.56%



Square, -3.21%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, -3.11%



General Electric -2.72%



Worthington industry's, -2.72%



Exxon Mobil, -2.57%



Nucor -2.39%



Bookings.com -2.31%



CROWDSTRIKE holdings, -2.3%



Delta Air Lines, -2.23%



Citigroup, -2.18%



Walgreens, -2.14%



AliBaba, -2.12%



American Airlines -2.04%

