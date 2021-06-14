A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index rose 7.75 points or 0.18% at 4255.19. The low reached 4233.90. The high extended to 4255.40



NASDAQ index rose 104.72 points or 0.74% at 14174.14. The high reached 14175.45. The low extended to 14056.67



Dow industrial average felt -85.85 points or -0.25% at 34393.75. The high reached 34472.52. The low extended to 34211.54 is just falcon Christ

The Russell 2000 index up small-cap stocks fared the worst with a decline of -9.66 point or -0.41% at 2326.15.





Financials moved lower across the board despite higher rates. JP Morgan's Dimon criticizes on company saying that "JP Morgan did not have imagination to do what Square did". Square shares rose 5.34% on the day.













Some solid winners today included AMC entertainment, +15.24%. Salesforce rose by 2.5%. Apple rose by 2.47%.









