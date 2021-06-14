The Nasdaq and S&P close at new record highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ up for the third day in a row. Dow closes well of low ofThe major indices are closing mixed with the NASDAQ and S&P closing higher. The Nasdaq closed above the April 26th all time high close at 14138.79. The all time intraday high is at 14211.57. The S&P also closed at a new record high with the positive close.
The Dow industrial average is lagging. The S&P index is trading near unchanged. The indices did close off their session lows. The Dow industrial average was down -268.06 points at the low but closed down just -85 points.
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index rose 7.75 points or 0.18% at 4255.19. The low reached 4233.90. The high extended to 4255.40
- NASDAQ index rose 104.72 points or 0.74% at 14174.14. The high reached 14175.45. The low extended to 14056.67
- Dow industrial average felt -85.85 points or -0.25% at 34393.75. The high reached 34472.52. The low extended to 34211.54 is just falcon Christ
The Russell 2000 index up small-cap stocks fared the worst with a decline of -9.66 point or -0.41% at 2326.15.
Financials moved lower across the board despite higher rates. JP Morgan's Dimon criticizes on company saying that "JP Morgan did not have imagination to do what Square did". Square shares rose 5.34% on the day.
Some solid winners today included AMC entertainment, +15.24%. Salesforce rose by 2.5%. Apple rose by 2.47%.