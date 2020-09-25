US stocks close near high. Nasdaq has first up week in 4 weeks

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq close higher for the 2nd consecutive week

The US stock indices are ending the session with gains across the board and near session highs:
  • NASDAQ and S&P closed higher for the 2nd consecutive day
  • The NASDAQ index close higher for the 1st weekly gain in 4 weeks
  • The S&P and Dow are not so lucky. They have fallen for 4 consecutive weeks
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 51.89 points or 1.60% to 3298.48. The low today reached 3228.44. The high extended to 3306.88
  • The NASDAQ index rose 241.29 points or 2.26% to 10913.56. The low today reached 10639.98. The high extended to 10939.54
  • The Dow rose by 358.71 points or 1.34% to 27174.15. The low today reached 26635.38. The high extended to 27239.29.
For the week, the NASDAQ gains today propelled the index to the 1st positive week in 4 weeks.
  • S&P index fell by -0.63%
  • NASDAQ index rose by 1.11%
  • Dow industrial average fell by -1.75%
The month will end on Wednesday next week. The major indices are all still negative for the month.
  • S&P index -5.77%
  • NASDAQ index -7.32%
  • Dow industrial average -4.42%
Finally year-to-date gains and losses currently shows:
  • S&P index up 2.09%
  • NASDAQ index up 21.63%
  • Dow industrial average is still down by -4.78%
