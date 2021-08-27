US stocks close near highs. Record closes for the the S&P and NASDAQ

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P has its best day in more than a month

The major US stock indices all closed higher. 
  • Both the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels
  • The S&P closed at a record level for the 52nd time this year
  • Every sector of the S&P closed higher except healthcare and utilities
  • The NASDAQ closed at record level for the 31st time in 2021
  • The Russell 2000 led the way with a gain of 2.85%
  • The Russell 2000 was higher by over 5% this week
  • Energy rose 2.63%
  • Communication services rose 1.6%
  • Materials, +1.33%
  • Financials, +1.32%
  • Healthcare fell -0.16%
  • Utilities fell -0.03%
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 242.68 points or 0.69% at 35455.80
  • S&P index rose 39.37 points or +0.88% at 4509.37
  • NASDAQ index rose 183.69 points or 1.23% at 15129.50
For the week all major indices rose:
  • Dow +0.95%
  • S&P index +1.53%
  • NASDAQ index +2.82%
Year-to-date:
  • Dow 15.83%
  • S&P index up 20.06%
  • NASDAQ index up 17.39%

