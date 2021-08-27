US stocks close near highs. Record closes for the the S&P and NASDAQ
Technical Analysis
S&P has its best day in more than a monthThe major US stock indices all closed higher.
- Both the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels
- The S&P closed at a record level for the 52nd time this year
- Every sector of the S&P closed higher except healthcare and utilities
- The NASDAQ closed at record level for the 31st time in 2021
- The Russell 2000 led the way with a gain of 2.85%
- The Russell 2000 was higher by over 5% this week
- Energy rose 2.63%
- Communication services rose 1.6%
- Materials, +1.33%
- Financials, +1.32%
- Healthcare fell -0.16%
- Utilities fell -0.03%
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 242.68 points or 0.69% at 35455.80
- S&P index rose 39.37 points or +0.88% at 4509.37
- NASDAQ index rose 183.69 points or 1.23% at 15129.50
For the week all major indices rose:
- Dow +0.95%
- S&P index +1.53%
- NASDAQ index +2.82%
Year-to-date:
- Dow 15.83%
- S&P index up 20.06%
- NASDAQ index up 17.39%