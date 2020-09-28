US stocks close higher led by the NASDAQ index
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads the way
The major indices closed higher across the board with the NASDAQ ending up leading the way. The S&P and NASDAQ have now posted 3 days of higher closes. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher. The energy and financials led the rally today. The Dow post the best day cents September 9
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 53.14 points or 1.61% at 3351.60
- NASDAQ index up 203.96 points or 1.87% at 11117.52
- Dow industrial average rose 410.10 points or 1.51% at 27584.06.
The NASDAQ closed close to its highs of 11120.79. The Dow industrial average however close around 138 points from its intraday high.
Big winners today included:
- GoodRx, +9.31%
- Boeing, +6.52%
- Deutsche Bank, +5.5%
- Delta Air Lines, +5.2%
- United Airlines +5.06%
- American Airlines, +3.91%
- Whirlpool, +3.87%
- Qualcomm, +3.49%
- Tesla, +3.4%
- Uber, +3.19%
- Citigroup, +3.17%
Some losers today included:
- Beyond Meat, -2.46%
- Rite Aid, -2.2%
- Zoom, -1.74%
- Slack, -0.62%
- Merck and Company, -0.16%
- Walmart, -0.07%
- Verizon, -0.03%