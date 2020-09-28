US stocks close higher led by the NASDAQ index

Nasdaq leads the way

The major indices closed higher across the board with the NASDAQ ending up leading the way. The S&P and NASDAQ have now posted 3 days of higher closes. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher. The energy and financials led the rally today. The Dow post the best day cents September 9





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 53.14 points or 1.61% at 3351.60



NASDAQ index up 203.96 points or 1.87% at 11117.52



Dow industrial average rose 410.10 points or 1.51% at 27584.06.

The NASDAQ closed close to its highs of 11120.79. The Dow industrial average however close around 138 points from its intraday high.





Big winners today included:



GoodRx, +9.31%

Boeing, +6.52%



Deutsche Bank, +5.5%



Delta Air Lines, +5.2%



United Airlines +5.06%



American Airlines, +3.91%



Whirlpool, +3.87%



Qualcomm, +3.49%



Tesla, +3.4%



Uber, +3.19%



Citigroup, +3.17%

Some losers today included:

