US stocks close near session highs for the day

Nasdaq up 1.30%. S&P up 1.08%

The US stocks are closing not far off the highs for the day, with the Nasdaq leading the way higher. Ever sector in the S&P was higher. Dow closes higher for the 4th time in 5 sesssions.





The final numbers are showing:





The S&P index closed up 31.51 points or 1.08% at 2937.78

The Nasdaq index closed up 102.72 points or 1.30% at 7976.87

The Dow index closed up 237.45 points or 0.91% at 26355.42 The % changes and ranges are outlined below. Yesterday, the indexes in US and Europe traded below the 0% line for all of the day. Today, the major indices all traded above the 0.0% line alll day. All indices opened higher and traded higher.







