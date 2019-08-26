US stocks close near the day highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq leads the way up 1.32%

The broader US indices are closing near the highs for the day, with the Nasdaq leading the way.

The closes are showing:

  • The S&P is closing up 31.27 points or 1.10% at 2878.38. The high reached 2879.27. The low reached 2856.00
  • The Nasdaq is closing up 101.96 points or 1.32% at 7853.73. The high reached 7856.04. The low reached 7789.047
  • The Dow is closing up 269.93 points or 1.05% at 25898.83.  The high reached 25941.25. The low reached 25716.39
Below are the % changes, high and low for the North American and European indices today.  

Nasdaq leads the way up 1.32%Some winners today include:

  • Beyond Meat (KFC will start serving meatless chicken), thousand 5.64%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +3.35%
  • Celgene, +3.2%
  • Amgen, +3.18%
  • Chipotle, +2.66%
  • AMD, +2.51%
  • Adobe, +2.23%
  • Walt Disney, +2.22%
  • Morgan Stanley, +2.14%
  • Apple, +1.90%
  • Broeadcom, +1.87%
  • Goldman Sachs, +1.76%
  • Tesla, +1.70%
  • MasterCard, +1.67%
  • Facebook, +1.55%
  • Microsoft, +1.54%
Big losers on the day include:
  • Phillip Morris, -4.27%
  • DuPont, -2.64%
  • Alcoa, -1.83%
  • Schlumberger, -1.37%
  • Qualcomm, -0.83%
  • Tilray, -0.32%
  • Tencent, -0.24%
