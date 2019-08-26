US stocks close near the day highs
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads the way up 1.32%
The broader US indices are closing near the highs for the day, with the Nasdaq leading the way.
The closes are showing:
- The S&P is closing up 31.27 points or 1.10% at 2878.38. The high reached 2879.27. The low reached 2856.00
- The Nasdaq is closing up 101.96 points or 1.32% at 7853.73. The high reached 7856.04. The low reached 7789.047
- The Dow is closing up 269.93 points or 1.05% at 25898.83. The high reached 25941.25. The low reached 25716.39
Below are the % changes, high and low for the North American and European indices today.
Some winners today include:
- Beyond Meat (KFC will start serving meatless chicken), thousand 5.64%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +3.35%
- Celgene, +3.2%
- Amgen, +3.18%
- Chipotle, +2.66%
- AMD, +2.51%
- Adobe, +2.23%
- Walt Disney, +2.22%
- Morgan Stanley, +2.14%
- Apple, +1.90%
- Broeadcom, +1.87%
- Goldman Sachs, +1.76%
- Tesla, +1.70%
- MasterCard, +1.67%
- Facebook, +1.55%
- Microsoft, +1.54%
Big losers on the day include:
- Phillip Morris, -4.27%
- DuPont, -2.64%
- Alcoa, -1.83%
- Schlumberger, -1.37%
- Qualcomm, -0.83%
- Tilray, -0.32%
- Tencent, -0.24%