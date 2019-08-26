US stocks close near the day highs

Nasdaq leads the way up 1.32%

The broader US indices are closing near the highs for the day, with the Nasdaq leading the way.





The closes are showing:





The S&P is closing up 31.27 points or 1.10% at 2878.38. The high reached 2879.27. The low reached 2856.00

The Nasdaq is closing up 101.96 points or 1.32% at 7853.73. The high reached 7856.04. The low reached 7789.047

The Dow is closing up 269.93 points or 1.05% at 25898.83. The high reached 25941.25. The low reached 25716.39 Below are the % changes, high and low for the North American and European indices today.









Beyond Meat (KFC will start serving meatless chicken), thousand 5.64%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, +3.35%



Celgene, +3.2%



Amgen, +3.18%



Chipotle, +2.66%



AMD, +2.51%



Adobe, +2.23%



Walt Disney, +2.22%



Morgan Stanley, +2.14%



Apple, +1.90%



Broeadcom, +1.87%

Goldman Sachs, +1.76%



Tesla, +1.70%



MasterCard, +1.67%



Facebook, +1.55%



Microsoft, +1.54%

Big losers on the day include:

Phillip Morris, -4.27%



DuPont, -2.64%



Alcoa, -1.83%



Schlumberger, -1.37%

Qualcomm, -0.83%



Tilray, -0.32%

Tencent, -0.24%

Some winners today include: