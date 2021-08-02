US stocks close session with mixed results
Technical Analysis
Dow Jones, S&P give up gains and close in the red. NASDAQ closed mostly higherThe US stock market lost steam into the close with Dow industrial average and the S&P 500 closing in the red and giving up earlier gains. The NASDAQ index squeaked out a small gain on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -97.11 points or -0.28% at 34838.36
- S&P index -8.11 points or -0.18% at 4387.15
- NASDAQ index rose 8.39 points or 0.06% at 14681.07
- Russell 2000 index fell -10.75 points or -0.48% at 2215.50
As the day went by lower yields, on the back of expectations of slower growth due to the Covid Delta variant, started to weigh on the major indices. The Dow industrial average was up as much as 256.64 points. The S&P index was up as much as 25.64 points and the NASDAQ index is up as much as 97.7 points before reversing back to the downside.