US stocks close sharply higher. NASDAQ prints a new all-time high
Dow, S&P best week in 2 months
The major US stock indices closed sharply higher after the much better-than-expected employment report.
A look at the final numbers are showing:
- The gains propel the NASDAQ index to a new all time high.
- The Dow is now on its longest winning streak since January (5 day win streak).
- The S&P and Dow had their best week in 2 months.
- The S&P is within 1.14% of the closing level from 2019.
- The NASDAQ 100 index close at an all-time record high
- S&P index rose 81.58 points or 2.62% at 3193.93
- NASDAQ index rose 198.26 points or 2.06% at 9814.08
- Dow industrial average rose 829.16 points or 3.15% at 27110.98.
For the week, rotation into to Dow stocks was the storyline.
- Dow rose by 6.81%
- S&P rose by 4.91%
- Nasdaq rose by 3.42%
For the year to date, the Nasdaq is up over 9%. The other indices are still down on the year but the S&P is getting close to the unchanged level:
- Nasdaq, +9.38%
- S&P, -1.14%
- Dow, -5.0%
Oversized winners today included:
- US steel, +13.73%
- Ford motor, +11.87%
- Boeing, +11.46%
- United Airlines +8.52%
- Exxon Mobil, 8.21%
- Daimler +7.28%
- Raytheon technologies, +6.75%
- Citigroup, +5.71%
- Delta Air Lines, +5.43%