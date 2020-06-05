US stocks close sharply higher. NASDAQ prints a new all-time high

Dow, S&P best week in 2 months

The major US stock indices closed sharply higher after the much better-than-expected employment report.

The gains propel the NASDAQ index to a new all time high.

The Dow is now on its longest winning streak since January (5 day win streak).

The S&P and Dow had their best week in 2 months.

The S&P is within 1.14% of the closing level from 2019.

The NASDAQ 100 index close at an all-time record high



S&P index rose 81.58 points or 2.62% at 3193.93



NASDAQ index rose 198.26 points or 2.06% at 9814.08



Dow industrial average rose 829.16 points or 3.15% at 27110.98.

For the week, rotation into to Dow stocks was the storyline. Dow rose by 6.81%

S&P rose by 4.91%

Nasdaq rose by 3.42% For the year to date, the Nasdaq is up over 9%. The other indices are still down on the year but the S&P is getting close to the unchanged level: Nasdaq, +9.38%

S&P, -1.14%

Dow, -5.0% Oversized winners today included: US steel, +13.73%



Ford motor, +11.87%



Boeing, +11.46%



United Airlines +8.52%



Exxon Mobil, 8.21%



Daimler +7.28%



Raytheon technologies, +6.75%



Citigroup, +5.71%



Delta Air Lines, +5.43%

