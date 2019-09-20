US stocks close the day down and also close lower on the week
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq falls 0.8% to today
The major US stock indices are ending the session in the red for the day. The declines today also helped push/keep the week lower.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -14.72 points or -0.49% at 2992.07.
- NASDAQ index -65.20 points or -0.80% at 8117.68
- Dow industrial average -159.72 points or -0.59% at 26935.07
For the week, the major indices fell with the Dow industrial average falling the most.
- S&P index, -0.51%
- NASDAQ composite index -0.72%
- Dow industrial average, -1.05%