US stocks close the day down and also close lower on the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq falls 0.8% to today

The major US stock indices are ending the session in the red for the day. The declines today also helped push/keep the week lower.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -14.72 points or -0.49% at 2992.07. 
  • NASDAQ index -65.20 points or -0.80% at 8117.68
  • Dow industrial average -159.72 points or -0.59% at 26935.07
For the week, the major indices fell with the Dow industrial average falling the most.

  • S&P index, -0.51%
  • NASDAQ composite index -0.72%
  • Dow industrial average, -1.05%


