US stocks close the day down and also close lower on the week

Nasdaq falls 0.8% to today

The major US stock indices are ending the session in the red for the day. The declines today also helped push/keep the week lower.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -14.72 points or -0.49% at 2992.07.



NASDAQ index -65.20 points or -0.80% at 8117.68



Dow industrial average -159.72 points or -0.59% at 26935.07

For the week, the major indices fell with the Dow industrial average falling the most.



