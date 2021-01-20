US stocks close sharply higher and at record high levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P, Dow and NASDAQ closed at record levels

The major indices all closed at record levels on Inauguration Day for President Biden.  The NASDAQ index led the way with a 2% gain.  Netflix led the charge with a gain of 16.85% after their subscriber base surprise the upside. Other FAANG type names also rose sharply.  Alphabet was up 5.36%.  Amazon rose by 4.57%.  Microsoft increased by 3.59%.  Apple increased by 3.29%.  Facebook increased by 2.44%

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 52.941.39 percent to 3851.05. The low reached 3816.22. The high was at 3859.75.
  • The NASDAQ index increased 260.07 points or 1.97% to 13457.25. The high reached 13486.13. The low extended to 13329.77
  • The Dow rose 257.86 points or 0.83% to 31188.38. The high reached 31235.98. The low extended to 30997.79.  The old all time high close was at 31097.97
  • The Russell 2000 index is also trading at a record high level of 2160.617. That's up 9.48 points or 0.44%
Other big gainers today include:
  • Ford motor, plus a .43%
  • Alibaba, +5.59%
  • Chipotle +3.67%
  • Twitter, +3.61%
  • Microsoft, +3.59%
  • write 8, +3.44%
  • Delta Air Lines, +3.25%
  • salesforce, +3.10%
  • Adobe, +2.85%
  • Southwest a or, +2.75%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus him him him him
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose