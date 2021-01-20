US stocks close sharply higher and at record high levels

S&P, Dow and NASDAQ closed at record levels

The major indices all closed at record levels on Inauguration Day for President Biden. The NASDAQ index led the way with a 2% gain. Netflix led the charge with a gain of 16.85% after their subscriber base surprise the upside. Other FAANG type names also rose sharply. Alphabet was up 5.36%. Amazon rose by 4.57%. Microsoft increased by 3.59%. Apple increased by 3.29%. Facebook increased by 2.44%





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 52.941.39 percent to 3851.05. The low reached 3816.22. The high was at 3859.75.



The NASDAQ index increased 260.07 points or 1.97% to 13457.25. The high reached 13486.13. The low extended to 13329.77



The Dow rose 257.86 points or 0.83% to 31188.38. The high reached 31235.98. The low extended to 30997.79. The old all time high close was at 31097.97

The Russell 2000 index is also trading at a record high level of 2160.617. That's up 9.48 points or 0.44%

Other big gainers today include:

