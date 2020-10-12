US stocks continue run higher

Nasdaq getting closer to all time high

The US must continue to move higher with the Nasdaq leading the way. That index has reached a high of 11845.01. That is not that far off its all-time high price of 12074.76 (about 1.9% from the all time high). The index is currently up around 240 points or 2.08% at 11820.





The S&P index is up about 50 points or 1.4% at 3527. It got to within 1.6% of the all time high at 3588.11.





The Dow is up 235 points or 0.83% at 28823..