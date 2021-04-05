US stocks continued run to the upside

S&P up 1.56%. NASDAQ up over 200 points or 1.5%





THe NASDAQ index is now up over 200 points or 1.49% at 13680.59. The high price reached 13682.49. The NASDAQ continues to trade below its all-time high price of 14175.12 reached on February 16.





The Dow industrial average is currently up 458 points or 1.38% at 33612.72. That is also at highs for the day. The Dow industrial average is trading at a new all-time high.









The major US stock indices continued their run to the upside with the S&P leading the way with a 1.56% gain. The pair traded as high as 4082.60. Last week the index moved above the 4000 level for the first time ever. The price is currently trading at all-time highs.