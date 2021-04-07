US stocks dipping as trading moves toward the close

Technical Analysis

Major indices back in the red

The major indices are back trading in the red with the NASDAQ index down -0.29%.

With some 30 minutes left to the close:
  • S&P index -2.27 points or -0.06% at 4071.75. The high percentage gain for the S&P intraday was up 0.23%
  • NASDAQ index -40 points or -0.29% at 13658.53. The high percentage gain for the NASDAQ index intraday was 0.25%
  • Dow industrial average down -59 points or -0.18% at 33370. The high percentage for the Dow industrial average intraday was +0.27%

