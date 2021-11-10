US stocks down for the second consecutive day at the open

In other markets:



Spot gold is up $29 or 1.6% at $1861



Spot silver is up $0.70 or 2.89% at $24.98



WTI crude oil futures are near unchanged at $84.05



The price of Bitcoin is higher by $1200 at $68,200



In the forex, the USD moved higher initially after the CPI, but has since reversed course vs some pairs. The USDCAD has moved back below its 200 hour moving average at 1.24185 and has scooted down to 1.2390 area. The AUDUSD moved back above its 100 day moving average at 0.73728 and has moved up toward the 100 hour moving average at 0.73943. The NZDUSD is also moving up to test its 100 hour moving average at 0.71238 after breaking back above its 200 day moving average at 0.70953 (loss of credibility for the USD?)