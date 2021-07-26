US stocks edge lower in early New York trading

a snapshot of the market currently shows:



Spot gold trading above and below the $1800 level currently at $1802.30.



Spot silver is up around seven cents or 0.27% $25.30



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.10 or -0.14% at $71.97



bitcoin has rotated back down toward $38,000 after trading as high as $39,748.12. The currently trades at $38,190



The USD has just moved lower with the EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD all posting new highs vs the greenback. The USD is now the weakest of the major currencies. The GBP remains the strongest (was the strongest at the start of the NA session).