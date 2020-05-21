US stocks end the day with declines. Fall for the 2nd time in 3 days
Technical Analysis
But yesterday they were up 4 of the last 5
The US stocks are ending the day with that declines across the board. The stock falls are the 2nd time in 3 days (of course yesterday the stocks were up 4 of the 5 days).
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -23.10 points or -0.78% at 2948.51
- NASDAQ index -90.893 points or -0.97% and 9284.88
- Dow industrial average -101.78 points or -0.41% at 24474.12
Some of the winners today included
- Boeing, +4.25%
- Raytheon technologies, +3.96%
- Travelers, +3.74%
- United Airlines, +3.365%
- Ford Motor's, +2.74%
- Northrop Grumman, +2.44%
- Delta Air Lines, +1.98%
- Chewy, +1.94%
- Lockheed Martin, +1.74%
- Southwest Airlines +1.54%
- Tesla, +1.49%
Some losers today included:
- Qualcomm, -3.27%
- Stryker, -3.15%
- AMD, -3.09%
- micron, -3.07%
- Tencent, -2.65%
- Netflix, -2.57%
- Nvidia, -2.17%
- Deutsche Bank, -2.0%
- Amazon, -1.98%