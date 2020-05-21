US stocks end the day with declines. Fall for the 2nd time in 3 days

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

But yesterday they were up 4 of the last 5

The US stocks are ending the day with that declines across the board. The stock falls are the 2nd time in 3 days (of course yesterday the stocks were up 4 of the 5 days).  

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -23.10 points or -0.78% at 2948.51
  • NASDAQ index -90.893 points or -0.97% and 9284.88
  • Dow industrial average -101.78 points or -0.41% at 24474.12
Some of the winners today included
  • Boeing, +4.25%
  • Raytheon technologies, +3.96%
  • Travelers, +3.74%
  • United Airlines, +3.365%
  • Ford Motor's, +2.74%
  • Northrop Grumman, +2.44%
  • Delta Air Lines, +1.98%
  • Chewy, +1.94%
  • Lockheed Martin, +1.74%
  • Southwest Airlines +1.54%
  • Tesla, +1.49%
Some losers today included:
  • Qualcomm, -3.27%
  • Stryker, -3.15%
  • AMD, -3.09%
  • micron, -3.07%
  • Tencent, -2.65%
  • Netflix, -2.57%
  • Nvidia, -2.17%
  • Deutsche Bank, -2.0%
  • Amazon, -1.98%
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose