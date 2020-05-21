US stocks end the day with declines. Fall for the 2nd time in 3 days

But yesterday they were up 4 of the last 5

The US stocks are ending the day with that declines across the board. The stock falls are the 2nd time in 3 days (of course yesterday the stocks were up 4 of the 5 days).





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -23.10 points or -0.78% at 2948.51



NASDAQ index -90.893 points or -0.97% and 9284.88



Dow industrial average -101.78 points or -0.41% at 24474.12

Some of the winners today included



Boeing, +4.25%



Raytheon technologies, +3.96%



Travelers, +3.74%



United Airlines, +3.365%



Ford Motor's, +2.74%



Northrop Grumman, +2.44%



Delta Air Lines, +1.98%



Chewy, +1.94%

Lockheed Martin, +1.74%



Southwest Airlines +1.54%



Tesla, +1.49%

Some losers today included:

