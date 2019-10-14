US stocks end the day with modest declines
Technical Analysis
Semi holiday trading leads to modest price action
The US major stock indices are ending the day with modest declines. The Columbus Day holiday limited price action. Government offices and agencies were closed as was the bond market. However the US stock market and futures markets were open.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index -4.12 points or -0.14% at 2966.15
- The NASDAQ index -8.391 points or -0.10% at 8048.64
- The Dow industrial average is down -29.23 points or -0.11% at 26787.30.