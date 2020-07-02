US stocks end the session higher but well off the highs for the day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ closes at a new record highTthe US stocks are ending the session higher, but well off the highs for the day. The major indices got a boost from the much better-than-expected nonfarm payroll report. However gains were limited after Florida reported record coronavirus cases (over 10,000). Late day selling took the prices of the indices closer to the session lows (although still higher on the day). The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index and NASDAQ index close higher for the 4th consecutive day
- NASDAQ index close at a record level and traded to a new intraday record high of 10310.36
- the NASDAQ index is now up 13.76% on the year
- the S&P index within around 2% of the closing level for 2019, before backing off (it is down -3.12% year-to-date)
A look at the final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 14.16 points or 0.45% at 3130.02. The high price extended to 3165.81. The low was at 3124.52
- NASDAQ index rose 53 points or 0.52% at 10207.63. It's high price reached 10310.36, while the low extended to 10194.059
- Dow industrial average close higher by 92.45 points or 0.36% at 25827.42. It's high price reached all the way up to 26204.41. The low price extended to 25778.12.
The US stock market will be closed tomorrow in observance of 4 July holiday.
In the European equity markets today the major indices close sharply higher with some of the gains reflective of a catch up from yesterday's afternoon rally in the US. It will be a normal day in the European markets tomorrow (although activity may be more subdued):
- German DAX rose by 347.89 points or 2.84% to 12608.46
- France's CAC rose 122.44 points or 2.49% to 5049.38
- UK's FTSE 100 rose by 82.4 points or 1.34% to 6240.36
- Spain's Ibex rose by 271.20 points or 3.75% 27498.60
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose by 556 points or 2.88% to 19886.88
Below are the percentage changes including the percentage high and percentage low for the major indices in the US and Europe.