US stocks end the session higher but well off the highs for the day

A look at the final numbers are showing:



S&P index up 14.16 points or 0.45% at 3130.02. The high price extended to 3165.81. The low was at 3124.52



NASDAQ index rose 53 points or 0.52% at 10207.63. It's high price reached 10310.36, while the low extended to 10194.059



Dow industrial average close higher by 92.45 points or 0.36% at 25827.42. It's high price reached all the way up to 26204.41. The low price extended to 25778.12.



The US stock market will be closed tomorrow in observance of 4 July holiday.







In the European equity markets today the major indices close sharply higher with some of the gains reflective of a catch up from yesterday's afternoon rally in the US. It will be a normal day in the European markets tomorrow (although activity may be more subdued):

