US stocks end the session mixed.

NASDAQ closes lower for the 1st time in 3 days

The S&P index moved higher close at the highest level since February 21.

The S&P is up for the 3rd consecutive day

The NASDAQ index close lower after 2 days of gains



the Dow industrial average is on a today winning streak

A look at the closing levels shows:

S&P index up 5.46 points or 0.17% at 3257.30



NASDAQ index -86.72 points or -0.81% at 10,680.36



Dow industrial average rose 159.53 points or 0.60% at 2684.40



US stocks are ending the session mixed.