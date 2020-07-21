US stocks end the session mixed.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

NASDAQ closes lower for the 1st time in 3 days

US stocks are ending the session mixed. 
  • The S&P index moved higher close at the highest level since February 21. 
  • The S&P is up for the 3rd consecutive day
  • The NASDAQ index close lower after 2 days of gains
  • the Dow industrial average is on a today winning streak
A look at the closing levels shows:
  • S&P index up 5.46 points or 0.17% at 3257.30
  • NASDAQ index -86.72 points or -0.81% at 10,680.36
  • Dow industrial average rose 159.53 points or 0.60% at 2684.40

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose