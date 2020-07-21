US stocks end the session mixed.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ closes lower for the 1st time in 3 daysUS stocks are ending the session mixed.
- The S&P index moved higher close at the highest level since February 21.
- The S&P is up for the 3rd consecutive day
- The NASDAQ index close lower after 2 days of gains
- the Dow industrial average is on a today winning streak
A look at the closing levels shows:
- S&P index up 5.46 points or 0.17% at 3257.30
- NASDAQ index -86.72 points or -0.81% at 10,680.36
- Dow industrial average rose 159.53 points or 0.60% at 2684.40