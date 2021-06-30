US stocks end the session mixed

S&P closes at a record high

The US stocks are ending the session mixed with the Nasdaq down, and the Dow and S&P higher. The S&P closed at a record high.





Today is month end, quarter end and the end of the 1st half of the year. The numbers for each are showing:

S&P is higher for the fifth straight month. the S&P rose 2.3% for the month. It rose 8.17% for the quarter. For the year the index is up 14.3%

Dow Jones closed near unchanged for the month. The index rose 4.6% for the quarter and is up 12.7% for the year

Nasdaq closed the month up 5.49%. It is up 9.49% for the quarter. For the year the index is up 12.54%.

For today, the NASDAQ lagged, while the Dow led



