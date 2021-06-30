US stocks end the session mixed
Technical Analysis
S&P closes at a record high
The US stocks are ending the session mixed with the Nasdaq down, and the Dow and S&P higher. The S&P closed at a record high.
Today is month end, quarter end and the end of the 1st half of the year. The numbers for each are showing:
- S&P is higher for the fifth straight month. the S&P rose 2.3% for the month. It rose 8.17% for the quarter. For the year the index is up 14.3%
- Dow Jones closed near unchanged for the month. The index rose 4.6% for the quarter and is up 12.7% for the year
- Nasdaq closed the month up 5.49%. It is up 9.49% for the quarter. For the year the index is up 12.54%.
For today, the NASDAQ lagged, while the Dow led
- Dow rose 210.2 to points or 0.61% at 34502.52.
- S&P index rose 5.7 points or 0.13% of 4297.50
- NASDAQ index fell 24.38 points or -0.17% at 14503.95
- Russell 2000 rose 1.7 points or 0.07% at 2310.55