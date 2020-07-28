US stocks end the day near session lows.

A soft ending to the stock day

The US stocks are ending the day just off the lows for the day. The NASDAQ index by the way with a -1.27% decline.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -20.97 points or -0.61% at 3218.44.



NASDAQ index fell -134.17 points or -1.27% at 10402.09



Dow industrial average fell by -205.49 points or -0.77% at 26379.28

After the close Starbucks is reporting a less than expected loss and a sales beat. They also expect the 4th quarter to show a significant rebound. Earnings-per-share came in at $-0.46 vs. $-0.59 expectations. The revenues also be at $4.2 billion vs. $4.06 billion estimate.

Amgen earnings and revenues came in better-than-expected. However after an early rise, the price is currently trading lower in after hour trading. Earnings-per-share came in at $4.25 I was higher than the $3 and 84 expected. Revenues grew by $6.21 billion vs. expectations of $6.18 billion.







These earnings-per-share came in a little bit better at $1.07 vs. $1.03 expectations. Revenues were little light however at $4.8 billion vs. $4.82 billion expected







Ebay earnings came and at $1.08 vs. $1.06 expectations. They also raised their year end outlook