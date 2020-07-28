US stocks end the day near session lows.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

A soft ending to the stock day

The US stocks are ending the day just off the lows for the day. The NASDAQ index by the way with a -1.27% decline.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -20.97 points or -0.61% at 3218.44.
  • NASDAQ index fell -134.17 points or -1.27% at 10402.09
  • Dow industrial average fell by -205.49 points or -0.77% at 26379.28
After the close Starbucks is reporting a less than expected loss and a sales beat. They also expect the 4th quarter to show a significant rebound. Earnings-per-share came in at $-0.46 vs. $-0.59 expectations. The revenues also be at $4.2 billion vs. $4.06 billion estimate. 

Amgen earnings and revenues came in better-than-expected. However after an early rise, the price is currently trading lower in after hour trading.  Earnings-per-share came in at $4.25 I was higher than the $3 and 84 expected. Revenues grew by $6.21 billion vs. expectations of $6.18 billion. 

These earnings-per-share came in a little bit better at $1.07 vs. $1.03 expectations. Revenues were little light however at $4.8 billion vs. $4.82 billion expected

Ebay earnings came and at $1.08 vs. $1.06 expectations. They also raised their year end outlook
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose