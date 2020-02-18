US stocks end the session with mixed results.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ is a record close
The major indices all opened sharply lower on the overnight news that Apple earnings and revenues would be lower as a result of the coronavirus. However, although the S&P and Dow remained in the red, the NASDAQ index eked out a small gain which was also good enough for a new record close.
The final numbers are showing him him:
- Dow industrial average, -165.69 points or -0.56% at 29232.39
- S&P index -9.84 points or -0.29% at 3370.32
- NASDAQ index +1.56 points or 0.02% at 9732.74