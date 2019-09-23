US stocks end the session with mixed results as indices lose steam into the close.

Dow up. S&P unchanged. Nasdaq down marginally





The final numbers are showing:

Dow rose 14.92 points or 0.06% at 26949.99. The high reached 27011.07. The low extended to 26831.34.

S&P closed near unchanged at 2991.78. The hi reached 2999.15. The low extended to 2982.23.

The Nasdaq fell -5.213 points or -0.06% at 8112.46. The high reached 8135.81. The low extended to 8085.336. Below are percentage high, low, and close levels for North American and European stock indices. The European shares today fared much worse after weaker than expected PMI data.





The US major indices ran out of steam in the last minutes of trading, and the price action sent the indices off highs.