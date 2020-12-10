US stocks end the session with mixed results. NASDAQ rebounds
S&P and Dow industrial average fallThe US stocks end the session with mixed results. The NASDAQ index rebounded a portion of its sharp -1.94% decline from yesterday. The S&P index in the down industrial average each closed lower for the 2nd consecutive day.
- The S&P and Dow are on pace for the 1st weekly loss in 3 weeks
- Each of the indices are pace for a weekly loss
- NASDAQ on pace for its 1st weekly loss in 4 weeks.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -4.72 points or -0.13% to 3668.10
- Nasdaq is closing up 66.85 points or 0.54% to 12405.80
- Dow fell -69.55 points or -0.23% to 29999.26 (just below the 30K level).
The big story for the day is the 2nd consecutive monster IPO. Today Airbnb was priced at $60 a share and open that $146 a share. It is closing $144.11 after trading to a intraday session high of $165 a share. The gain from the IPO price is 111.93%.
Other winners today included:
- Twitter, +8.41%
- Crowdstrike +8.35%
- Alcoa, +5.72%
- Square, +4.93%
- American Airlines, +4.78%
- Exxon Mobil, +4.10%
- Tesla, +3.79%
- United Airlines, +3.37%
- chewy, +3.29%
- Zoom, +3.27%
- Chevron, +3.23%
- Nio, +2.86%
- Citigroup, +2.61%
- Southwest Airlines +2.25%
Some losers today included:
- General Motors, -3.51%
- Ford -3.49%
- AT&T -2.45%
- Corsair, -2.68%
- General Dynamics, -2.41%
- Deutsche Bank -1.96%
- Doordash, -1.8%
- CVS -1.8%
- Northrop Grumman, -1.73%
- Lockheed Martin, -1.64%
- Broadcom, -1.61%
- Verizon -1.55%
- DuPont, -1.51%
- FedEx, -1.5%
- IBM, -1.44%
- Adobe, -1.4%
- United health -1.3%
- Corning -1.33%