US stocks end the session with mixed results. NASDAQ rebounds

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P and Dow industrial average fall

The US stocks end the session with mixed results. The NASDAQ index rebounded a portion of its sharp -1.94% decline from yesterday. The S&P index in the down industrial average each closed lower for the 2nd consecutive day.

  • The S&P and Dow are on pace for the 1st weekly loss in 3 weeks
  • Each of the indices are pace for a weekly loss
  • NASDAQ on pace for its 1st weekly loss in 4 weeks.
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -4.72 points or -0.13% to 3668.10
  • Nasdaq is closing up 66.85 points or 0.54% to 12405.80
  • Dow fell -69.55 points or -0.23% to 29999.26 (just below the 30K level).
The big story for the day is the 2nd consecutive monster IPO. Today Airbnb was priced at $60 a share and open that $146 a share.  It is closing $144.11 after trading to a intraday session high of $165 a share. The gain from the IPO price is 111.93%.

Other winners today included:
  • Twitter, +8.41%
  • Crowdstrike +8.35%
  • Alcoa, +5.72%
  • Square, +4.93%
  • American Airlines, +4.78%
  • Exxon Mobil, +4.10%
  • Tesla, +3.79%
  • United Airlines, +3.37%
  • chewy, +3.29%
  • Zoom, +3.27%
  • Chevron, +3.23%
  • Nio, +2.86%
  • Citigroup, +2.61%
  • Southwest Airlines +2.25%
Some losers today included:
  • General Motors, -3.51%
  • Ford -3.49%
  • AT&T -2.45%
  • Corsair, -2.68%
  • General Dynamics, -2.41%
  • Deutsche Bank -1.96%
  • Doordash, -1.8%
  • CVS -1.8%
  • Northrop Grumman, -1.73%
  • Lockheed Martin, -1.64%
  • Broadcom, -1.61%
  • Verizon -1.55%
  • DuPont, -1.51%
  • FedEx, -1.5%
  • IBM, -1.44%
  • Adobe, -1.4%
  • United health -1.3%
  • Corning -1.33%
