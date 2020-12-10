US stocks end the session with mixed results. NASDAQ rebounds

S&P and Dow industrial average fall





The S&P and Dow are on pace for the 1st weekly loss in 3 weeks

Each of the indices are pace for a weekly loss

NASDAQ on pace for its 1st weekly loss in 4 weeks.

The final numbers are showing:



S&P index fell -4.72 points or -0.13% to 3668.10



Nasdaq is closing up 66.85 points or 0.54% to 12405.80

Dow fell -69.55 points or -0.23% to 29999.26 (just below the 30K level). The big story for the day is the 2nd consecutive monster IPO. Today Airbnb was priced at $60 a share and open that $146 a share. It is closing $144.11 after trading to a intraday session high of $165 a share. The gain from the IPO price is 111.93%.





Other winners today included:



Twitter, +8.41%

Crowdstrike +8.35%

Alcoa, +5.72%



Square, +4.93%



American Airlines, +4.78%



Exxon Mobil, +4.10%



Tesla, +3.79%



United Airlines, +3.37%



chewy, +3.29%



Zoom, +3.27%



Chevron, +3.23%



Nio, +2.86%

Citigroup, +2.61%



Southwest Airlines +2.25%

Some losers today included:



General Motors, -3.51%



Ford -3.49%



AT&T -2.45%



Corsair, -2.68%



General Dynamics, -2.41%



Deutsche Bank -1.96%



Doordash, -1.8%

CVS -1.8%



Northrop Grumman, -1.73%



Lockheed Martin, -1.64%



Broadcom, -1.61%

Verizon -1.55%



DuPont, -1.51%



FedEx, -1.5%

IBM, -1.44%

Adobe, -1.4%



United health -1.3%



Corning -1.33%

The US stocks end the session with mixed results. The NASDAQ index rebounded a portion of its sharp -1.94% decline from yesterday. The S&P index in the down industrial average each closed lower for the 2nd consecutive day.