US stocks end with decent gains as impeachment and trade fears ease

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Some selling into the close but gains still decent today

The major US stock indices are ending the session with decent gains as impeachment and trade fears ease.  

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, +18.27 points or 0.62% at 2984.87. The high reached 2989.82.  The low extended to 2952.86
  • NASDAQ index, +83.756 points or 1.05% at 8077.38. The hgh reached 8094.99. The low extended to 7935.57
  • Dow industrial average, +162.94 points or 0.61% at 26970.73. The high reached 27016.56. The low extended to 26755.86.


