US stocks ending the day with gains but well off highs

Buy the rumour, sell the fact. Major indices closing near intraday lows.

Perhaps a little buy the rumour selll the fact.  Nevertheless, the major US stock indices are ending the day with decent (over 1%) gains in trading today. It is just not as good AND the major indices are ending nearer the intraday lows for the day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, +32.13 points or 1.09% at 2970.26, The high reached 2993.28
  • NASDAQ index up 106.257 points or 1.34% at 8057.04. The high reached 8115.797.
  • Dow industrial average rose 330 points or 1.25% at 26814. The high reached 26975.
Below is a view of the low, high and close % changes.

