US stocks give up gains. S&P move back toward unchanged

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | stocks

NASDAQ gives up most of its gains

The US stocks have turned to the downside. The S&P index is trading above and below unchanged at 4398 currently.  The Dow industrial average is above and below unchanged as well. The NASDAQ index has given up most of its gains.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow up 6.65 points or 0.02% at 34941.49. At its high the index was up 256.64 points
  • S&P index up 2.98 points or 0.07% at 4398.25. At its high it was up 25.64 points
  • NASDAQ index up 35.2 to points or 0.24% at 14707.83. At its high, the index was up 97.7 point
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose