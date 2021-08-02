US stocks give up gains. S&P move back toward unchanged

NASDAQ gives up most of its gains





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow up 6.65 points or 0.02% at 34941.49. At its high the index was up 256.64 points

S&P index up 2.98 points or 0.07% at 4398.25. At its high it was up 25.64 points



NASDAQ index up 35.2 to points or 0.24% at 14707.83. At its high, the index was up 97.7 point

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US stocks have turned to the downside. The S&P index is trading above and below unchanged at 4398 currently. The Dow industrial average is above and below unchanged as well. The NASDAQ index has given up most of its gains.