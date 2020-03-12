US stocks go out at the lows. The Dow tumbles 10%

NASDAQ and S&P index fall over 9.4%

The US stocks are going out at the lows and down sharply after the markets were not impressed with the President's address to the nation and the headlines continue to point to slower growth. The US sporting events are shutting down. The number of infected and deaths continued to grow in Europe. A massive liquidity add by the Fed could not help.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -260.6 points or -9.51% at 2480.78



NASDAQ index -750.25 points or -9.43% at 7201.80



Dow industrial average -2352.33 points or -9.99% at 21200.85.







Dow, -25.71%

S&P, -23.22%



Nasdaq, -19.74%

Canada S&P/TSX index -26.69%

Euro Stoxx 50, -32.04%

UK FTSE 100 -30.56%

German DAX, -30.85%



France's CAC, -32.35%



Japan's new guy, -21.55%



Hong Kong's Hang Seng -13.77%



Australia's S&P/ASX 200, -20 64%







There is nothing good coming out the stock market.

Year to date numbers are showing: