US stocks have a volatile up and down trading day

A look at the major indices at the close show:

S&P index up 13.91 points or 0.36% at 3855.38



NASDAQ index closed up 92.93 points or 0.69% at 13,635.99



Dow fell -36.91 points or -0.12% at 30960.07

The stock story today focused on the WallStreetBets stocks which have dominating the chatter over the last few days.





Today GameStock (GME, soared to a high of $159.18 before tumbling back down to settle at $76.92. That was still up 18.32% on the day. Other high flyers today included Blackberry which rose by 20.49% and AMC Entertainment which increased by 25.5%.









Earnings start to kick-in tomorrow with:



