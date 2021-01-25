US stocks have a volatile up and down trading day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index close higher. Down industrial average has a modest declineThe US stocks are closing mixed with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the upside. The Dow industrial average fell modestly but closed near the day's highs. The S&P was in between although it too closed near session highs.
The NASDAQ index closed at a another record high. The S&P index also closed at a record (the previous high was at 3853.07)
A look at the major indices at the close show:
- S&P index up 13.91 points or 0.36% at 3855.38
- NASDAQ index closed up 92.93 points or 0.69% at 13,635.99
- Dow fell -36.91 points or -0.12% at 30960.07
The stock story today focused on the WallStreetBets stocks which have dominating the chatter over the last few days.
Today GameStock (GME, soared to a high of $159.18 before tumbling back down to settle at $76.92. That was still up 18.32% on the day. Other high flyers today included Blackberry which rose by 20.49% and AMC Entertainment which increased by 25.5%.
Earnings start to kick-in tomorrow with:
Tuesday
- 3M
- American Express
- Johnson & Johnson
- Microsoft
- Verizon
Later in the week, there are a number of other big names reporting including:
Wednesday
- AT&T
- Apple
- Tesla
- Boeing
- Facebook
- McDonald's
- Visa
- Comcast
- American Airlines
- Mondelez
- Lily
- Caterpillar
- Chevron
- Honeywell
- Colgate-Palmolive