US stocks have all moved into negative territory
Technical Analysis
Williams/Manchin the catalyst?
The major US indices have moved into negative territory. Fed's Williams said:
- We are seeing broader based increases in inflation
- Even after taking into account basic facts, we have seen a pickup in underlying inflation in the US
- Long-run inflation expectations reversed earlier declines and are at levels seen in 2013 to 2014
Those comments seem to have pushed the stocks into negative territory.
- Dow industrial average is down -234 points or -0.65% 35695.20
- S&P index is down -10.06 points or -0.21% at 4678.32
- NASDAQ index is down -48.11 points or -0.30% at 15872.54
looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, it got within 0.16% of a new all-time high yesterday, but is now approaching the 50 hour moving average at 15838.28. A move below that level and the rising 100 hour moving average at 15789.70, would tilt the bias back to the downside.