US stocks have another wild ride in trading today
Technical Analysis
Big swings in the major indices
Another down day with wild up and down swings.
- S&P index closed the day at 2398.10. That was down 131.09 points or -5.18%. The low for day took the price down -9.83%. The high for the day peaked at -2.99% for the day.
- NASDAQ index closed the day at 6989.84. That was down -344.93 points or -4.7%. The low for the day saw the index fall -8.84%. The high for the day peaked at -2.07% for the day.
- Dow closed at 1908 98.92 points. That was down -1338.46 points or -6.3%. The low for the day so the index fall - -10.92%. The high for the day peaked at -3.52% for the day