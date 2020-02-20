US stocks have continued their recovery after lunchtime tumble

Trade near midpoint of the days trading range

The major US indices took a early launch plunge, but are seeing a steady recovery into the US afternoon trading.





The Nasdaq index was down -1.84% at the lows. It is currently down only -0.82%

The S&P was down -1.33% at the lows. It is currently down -0.52%

The Dow was down -1.32% at the lows. It is currently down -0.53%











For the Nasdaq index, the move lower took the price below its 50 hour moving average for the 1st time since February 4. However the price is back above that moving average level currently at 9721.869. The current price is trading at 9747.30.