US stocks hit 7% circuit breaker on the open

Down -8.14%

That was quick.



The S&P index opened up through the 7% circuit breaker at -8.14%. The stocks him him will not trade for 15 minutes. Expect the market to open up again at 9:45 AM ET where the next circuit breaker will come in at -13%





The numbers are showing:

S&P index -8.14%



NASDAQ index, -6.12% (I assume many stocks didn't get open)



Dow down -9.71% In other markets:



2 year 0.3539%, -13.6 basis points

5 year 0.498%, -21.8 basis points

10 year 0.730%, -22.9 basis points

30 year 1.374%, -15.5 basis points in other markets,



spot gold is $-75 or -4.9% at $1454.75



WTI crude oil futures are down $3.16 or -9.9% at $28.66. Saudi Arabia is not backing down from increase in production despite the fact that global demand will be sharply lower going forward.

In the forex market, the JPY remains the strongest and is getting stronger from earlier levels. The AUD is now the weakest.









