US stocks in premarket trade seeing some rebound from lower levels

Major indices move off the lows

Dow -351 points after yesterday's -382 point decline



S&P index -40 points after yesterday's -47.81 point decline



NASDAQ -106 points after yesterday's -130 point decline

The futures are now implying:

Dow -223 points



S&P index -26 points



NASDAQ -65 points

Major US indices open up in 10 minutes. The Dow and S&P have decline for two consecutive days. The NASDAQ index is down for three straight days.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US major indices are expected to open lower, but off their lowest levels for the day. In the premarket for US stocks at the start of the NY session, the major indices were showing: