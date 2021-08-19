US stocks in premarket trade seeing some rebound from lower levels
Technical Analysis
Major indices move off the lowsThe US major indices are expected to open lower, but off their lowest levels for the day. In the premarket for US stocks at the start of the NY session, the major indices were showing:
- Dow -351 points after yesterday's -382 point decline
- S&P index -40 points after yesterday's -47.81 point decline
- NASDAQ -106 points after yesterday's -130 point decline
The futures are now implying:
- Dow -223 points
- S&P index -26 points
- NASDAQ -65 points
Major US indices open up in 10 minutes. The Dow and S&P have decline for two consecutive days. The NASDAQ index is down for three straight days.