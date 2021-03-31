US stocks in premarket trading are mixed ahead of the opening at the bottom of the hour
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ higher. Dow lowerThe major stock indices are targeted to open a mixed with the futures implying a lower opening for the Dow, a modest gain for the S&P, and a stronger start for the NASDAQ index.
The futures are currently implying
- Dow, -12 points
- S&P, +8 points
- NASDAQ +76 points
although the ADP employment report showed a gain of 517K, it was short of the 550K estimate. The BLS employment report on Friday is expected to show a 650K gain after rising 379K last month.