US stocks indices mixed in early US trading

S&P index up 2.75 points or 0.07% at 4189.47



NASDAQ index down 23.5 points or -0.17% at 14066.71



Dow industrial average -131.99 points or -0.39% at 33852.94



Later after the close both Apple and Facebook will report their earnings. Facebook shares are currently up 1.13% while Apple shares are up 0.11%. Last night Alphabet handily beat expectations. There stock is up 4.14%. Microsoft also beat expectations, but there stock is currently down -2.48%.







In other markets as US trading gets underway:



Spot gold is down $-7.60 or -0.43% $1769



WTI crude futures are up $0.75 or 1.2% at $63.73



Bitcoin is down for and $68 and -0.05% at $54,723 in the US debt market, the yields are mixed:



2-year 0.175%, -0.3 basis points

5 year 0.81%, unchanged

10 year 1.630%, +0.9 basis points



30 year 2.295%, +0.2 basis points

A snapshot of the forex market is showing the NZD is the strongest of the majors, while the AUD is now the weakest (the GBP was the weakest at the start of the North American session, but has rallied in early NY trading). The US dollar remains more positive with gains of 0.22% to 0.28% against most currencies with the exception of the NZD and the CAD.









